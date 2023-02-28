New Delhi: Sending ripples down the political circles of the national capital, arrested AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from their posts in the Delhi cabinet. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations.

Sisodia was handling as many as 18 ministries, including health which was initially allocated to Satyendar Jain, who is behind bars since May last year. The two quitting the cabinet follows BJP questioning how the arrested AAP leaders were still a part of the Delhi government. The development also comes shortly after the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the bail plea of Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI on Sunday following over 8 hours of interrogation in Delhi liquor policy case.

While Sisodia was sent to the CBI custody till March 4 by special CBI court on Monday, Jain is in Tihar jail in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Jain in May last year in the case based on a CBI FIR lodged in 2017, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The resignation also comes amid a brewing political squabble between the AAP and the BJP with the former accusing the latter of misusing government agencies to silence the opposition.

In the last few days, dozens of AAP leaders protesting CBI action against Sisodia and his subsequent arrest in the case were detained by Delhi police with the Kejriwal party alleging that police personnel barged into the party office in Delhi and manhandled its workers.