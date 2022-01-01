New Delhi: Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain has ordered an inquiry for vacation and sealing of Rajan Babu TB Hospital after it emerged that the building might collapse any time.

AAP MLA Atishi had made a surprise visit to the north MCD-run hospital and her party live-streamed it on social media to show that patients are being treated at a dilapidated block on the premises, even as the civic body has declared it "dangerous".

Later, Leader of Opposition in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Vikas Goel, who accompanied Atishi on the visit, filed a complaint at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

On Saturday, Jain ordered an immediate inquiry.

"It has been brought to my notice that building of Rajan Babu TB Hospital run by North MCD is in dilapidated state. The MCD itself has declared the building as unsafe for human habitation and living. In spite of that, the hospital is being run and life of patients, attendants, staff and citizens is being put in danger. It seems the building may collapse any time and lot many lives are in danger," read the order issued by the minister on December 31.

Jain has also sought an action taken report in the matter. "In view of above, for the safety of human lives, doctors and paramedics working in above said MCD Hospital, immediate inquiry may be conducted for the vacation & sealing of the building," the order said.

PTI

Also read: Delhi under the threat of homegrown Omicron, alerts Health Minister Jain