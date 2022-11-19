New Delhi : A CCTV footage of Tihar Jail has surfaced in which Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain could be seen having massage. The footage of jail no 7. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told a Special PMLA court that Jain was having luxurious facilities at Tihar Jail. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxsena had also ordered inquiry into the matter, post which Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, a DANICS official was earlier placed under suspension.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail

"He has prima facie been found to have committed irregularities that warrant inquiry," read an recent order of LG.As of now, no official has commented on the matter in connection with the video that has surfaced. Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Jain was in de-facto control of shell companies used for alleged money laundering, and the co-accused persons Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were just dummies.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the CBI's FIR lodged against various suspects including Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD IFFCO, Pankaj Jain, Promoter of Jyoti Trading Corporation and Rare Earth Group, Dubai, Amarendra Dhari Singh and others. They were accused by the CBI for allegedly hatching criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct.