New Delhi: The Delhi Metro's capacity has come down to 200 per 8-coaches train from 2400 as the national capital went into a yellow level alert amid the rising Omicron cases in the city.

As per the new Covid guidelines issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under "yellow" alert in the national capital earlier this week, only 50% seating capacity will be allowed in the metros, and standing will not be allowed. With the new restrictions, each coach can only now accommodate about 25 passengers, adding up to a total of 200 passengers per train. This is less than 10 percent of a train's normal carrying capacity.

A Delhi metro train can generally accommodate about 2400 passengers - 50 seating and 250 standing.

DMRC has appealed to the people to travel in the metro only when it's absolutely necessary. Do not try to enter inside the metro gate forcibly and cooperate with the security personnel and metro employees present there.

DMRC has also deployed flying squads for action against those found violating the covid guidelines. Apart from this, DMRC also urged the commuters to keep extra time to commute by the Metro as entry has to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which is resulting in queues outside the stations.

