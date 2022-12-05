New Delhi: The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is projecting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) getting a clear mandate in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections and an end to the BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body. The exit poll predicted 43 per cent votes for the AAP, 35 per cent for the BJP and 10 per cent for the Congress. Out of the 250 wards, the AAP is projected to win 149-171, while the BJP 69-91 wards and the Congress's tally is likely to fall to three to seven wards.

People from all sections of society like Punjabis, Muslims, Purvanchali, Bengali and South Indians living in villages of Delhi were included in the sample survey that was conducted after polling on December 4. However, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "We cannot challenge the exit polls, but there is a close fight here and we should wait for the results. This was the first civic body polls in Delhi after the delimitation of wards. The Centre sent the final delimitation order in October this year. Earlier, there were a total of 272 wards comprising the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation.