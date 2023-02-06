New Delhi: In the Delhi Mayor election, the BJP has accused the AAP leaders of indulging in horse trading of councillors while the rivals vehemently refuted the allegations. The council meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was adjourned for the third time on Monday with the members failing yet again to elect their mayor amid a ruckus.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wants to buy BJP councillors by offering them Rs 1 crore each. However AAP MLA Atishi termed this allegation as false and ridiculous. Addressing a presser, Atishi said that the BJP is trying to disrupt the mayoral election for petty reasons. “Accept the mandate of the people of Delhi. Let the mayor's election happen. Stopping the election is unconstitutional,” she said.

AAP MLA and in-charge of corporation Durgesh Pathak said that the people in New Delhi were eagerly waiting for the MCD election to happen sooner. “The Aam Aadmi Party got the majority in the elections held two and a half months ago, still the mayor has not been elected. The party which has lost the election is planning to commit a fraud.

They are not able to accept their defeat,” he said. Pertinently, after the recommendation of the Lieutenant Governor regarding the mayor's election, a meeting of the Corporation House was called at 11 am on Monday, which was adjourned for the day. Councillor Shelly Oberoi from the Aam Aadmi Party and Councillor Rekha Gupta from BJP are contesting for the post of Mayor.