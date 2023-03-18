New Delhi: A 29-year-old man who was struggling to come to terms with his separation from his wife slit his own throat with a knife and was seen running on the streets with a knife and pistol in his hand, officials said. The shocking turn of events unfolded at Nathu Chowk which falls under the jurisdiction of Mansarovar Park police station area of Shahdara district, on Thursday evening.

The person was identified as Krishan Sherwal who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi and his condition is critical, the police quoted the doctors as saying. According to official sources, the man also attacked Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Jitender Pawar who was attending to the ruckus created by Sherwal.

The suspect robbed the police official of his service pistol, causing flutter in the road. He ran around the streets armed with the pistol and knife. The panic caused by his act petered out after he was pinned down by an onlooker. Ankur, the individual helped to nab Sherwal, also managed to disarm the suspect. The man who inflicted self-injuries was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed there. The police have registered a case against the suspect under various sections including an attempt to murder. The accused was admitted to GTB Hospital. The team of doctors treating the injured Sherwal said his condition is stable yet critical.

Police said Krishan Sherwal, (29), lived in a rented apartment in Shahdara's Hardeep Puri. On Thursday evening, he slashed his throat with a knife and started running on the road. The Delhi police received two PCR calls regarding this incident. When the police teams reached the spot, Sherwal attacked ASI Jitender Pawar and snatched his service pistol.

Police said Sherwal opened one round from the service gun which sparked panic in the busy street. Delhi Police have registered a case against him. Investigation revealed that Sherwal had separated from his wife and was in depression, the police official added.