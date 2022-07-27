New Delhi: A 30-year-old man had his throat slit with a kite string leading to his death in northwest Delhi's Maurya Enclave area, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened Monday, when Sumit Ranga, a resident of Rohini Sector-3, Avantika, drove his bike into a kite string on Haiderpur Flyover which sliced his throat, they said.

Ranga, a hardware shop owner, was rushed to local Saroj Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said. During the enquiry, the father of the deceased said his son was coming home from Burari on his motorcycle and when he reached the Haiderpur Flyover, a sharp string slit his throat.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Maurya Enclave Police Station and while an investigation is underway, police said.

PTI