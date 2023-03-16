father in law hitting on daughter in law with brick on her head in prem nagar

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman identified as Kajal suffered grievous injuries after her father-in-law hit her with a brick at Prem Nagar area of Delhi on Tuesday morning. According to official sources, the attack was prompted by Kajal's desire to work and attend a job interview, which was met with opposition from her in-laws. On the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused and have started an investigation into it.

Talking to the media, Kajal said, "I got married 4 years ago to Parveen Kumar, but my in-laws used to trouble me for dowry. I and my husband started living in a rented house. To provide financial assistance to my husband, I decided to work. I gave two interviews before and was going for the final round of the interview. When I was going, I saw my father-in-law sitting on the road. When I told him where I was going he suddenly attacked me with a brick".

"He hit me several times with the brick and I fell unconscious there. My husband who works in Civil defence took me to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. We were advised to tell the doctors that I fell down the stairs so that they began the treatment without any delay. I received 17 stitches to treat my head injuries. My hand was also injured in this attack. As soon as I regained consciousness, I told the doctors about the incident. I got a Medico-Legal Case registered," Kajal further said

Sources said that Kajal's father from Faridabad came to register a complaint against her father-in-law. The Prem Nagar police have registered a case against the accused based on the complaint made by Kajal's father and started an investigation into the matter. A video of this incident is doing rounds on social media.