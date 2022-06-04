New Delhi: A case was registered against two persons for murdering a man on Saturday after the latter repeatedly sought money to purchase drugs. The incident took place in Northwest Delhi's Azadpur village under the Adarsh Nagar Police Station. The deceased is one Narendra (28), who was a local resident. The accused, meanwhile, have been identified as Rahul Kali (22) and his brother Rohit Kali. It is learned that the victim, an addict, had been urging Rahul to give him money to keep the drug supply unhindered. The accused subsequently called Narendra near the temple in Azadpur, before teaming up and attacking him with blades and then rocks.

Delhi man beaten to death by brothers over drug money

A CCTV footage of the incident has emerged, which shows the duo charging at Narendra after a quarrel breaks out between them. Initially dropping the latter with blows, the brothers push him onto the side of an alley. When an onlooker decides to intervene, both are seen as unwilling to stop and continue to smash the victim's head with stones.

Police reached the spot and Narendra was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital for treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that later on, he was referred to another center for further treatment, where he was declared dead on arrival. The cops launched a case under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC after the incident. Rahul Kali has been arrested, while Rohit is still at large.

