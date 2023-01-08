New Delhi: A man here was booked by the Jahangirpuri police in a case of domestic violence wherein he attacked his wife with a screwdriver and even bit her nose. The woman was immediately rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital from where she was referred to LNJP Hospital. The woman is undergoing treatment and is stated to be out of danger.

The husband, identified as Chetram, is a resident of D-block in Jahangirpuri. They had a heated argument over a petty issue on January 3, following which he started abusing his wife Pushpa (26). He then attacked her with a screwdriver multiple times, leaving her with grievous injuries on her head, hands, feet and private parts.

The man even then did not hold back and bit her nose. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police arrested the absconding accused on charges of domestic violence and an investigation into the incident was launched. According to the FIR details registered in the Jahangirpuri police station, the accused had beaten up his wife earlier also.