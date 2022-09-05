New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday sent a legal notice to the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) including Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Jasmine Shah, and Sanjay Singh over their "false and derogatory" charges against him for his alleged involvement in a Rs 1,400 crore "scam" during his tenure as the KVIC chairman.

The notice asks the AAP leaders to issue a press release "directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements." The legal notice requires the AAP leaders to comply with the requisitions within 48 hours of its receipt.

The AAP is up in arms against the LG after Pathak alleged in the Assembly last week that as the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetized currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016. (Agency inputs)