New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tiff between the two, Delhi LG V K Saxena has invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for a meeting at Raj Niwas on Friday, officials said on Thursday.

The chief minister has been asked to come to the meeting along with his Cabinet colleagues and any 10 MLAs of his Aam Aadmi Party at 4 pm, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday. The two sides have been at loggerheads over multiple issues including a Delhi government proposal to send its teachers for training in Finland.

The development comes shortly after a scene of bonhomie was witnessed as Kejriwal attended the 'at home' function ahead of Republic Day hosted by the LG at Raj Niwas on Tuesday. The two were seen warmly greeting each other during the function that was also attended by politicians from BJP and other parties.

Also read: LG not my headmaster, people have elected me CM: Kejriwal

On January 16, Kejriwal and his party MLAs had marched from the Vidhan Sabha to Raj Niwas to meet Saxena over the teachers' training proposal. The chief minister returned after waiting for nearly an hour, claiming the LG refused to meet him, his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs. Saxena denied the charge in a letter he wrote to Kejriwal days later, saying the chief minister insisted on a meeting that would be attended by all his MLAs, and that it was not possible at a short notice.

Kejriwal, replying to the LG letter, had suggested a fresh proposal for A meeting between the two sides. However, AAP leaders had later claimed that Saxena refused to meet the Chief Minister and AAP MLAs.