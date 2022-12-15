New Delhi: In view of the security arrangements for the G-20 summit to be held in Delhi next year, Lieutenant Governor, Vinay Kumar Saxena has directed Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora to trace the foreigners living illegally in Delhi. Following the instructions, the Police Commissioner has asked all the DCPs to find out the foreigners living illegally in their respective districts.

According to sources, 5,477 foreign nationals, including 900 Pakistanis, have been living illegally in Delhi, but the police are not aware of their whereabouts. These people are untraceable and in view of the security of the G-20 summit to be held in Delhi next year, Lieutenant Governor has directed Police Commissioner to trace the illegal foreigners.

According to Rajneesh Gupta, Additional Commissioner of the Special Branch, the data is given by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). After this, Delhi Police find out where the missing or illegal foreigners live. From time to time, campaigns are also run on the issue. Security experts said that Pakistanis and Rohingyas living illegally in the capital can be a severe threat to security.

"Even today in Delhi, Aadhaar, voter card can be made by paying money. That's why it will be difficult to trace the foreigners living illegally, but the police should be in action in each colony so that the past background of the people living there can be known," said Ved Bhushan, former ACP of Delhi Police.

"A year ago, the Delhi Police launched an operation to find out the foreigners living illegally. Then 65 such people were found in the South-East district, who did not have valid documents. Of these, a maximum of 51 were from Afghanistan, 10 from Bangladesh and four from Uganda. A maximum of 23 people from Afghanistan were living in Hazrat Nizamuddin and 22 in Lajpat Nagar," sources said.