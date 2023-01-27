New Delhi: To highlight the growing challenge for law enforcement and to continue building trust with the citizens they serve and particularly in an increasingly digitized world, India is hosting the third Interpol Young Global Police Leaders Programme (YGPLP) in New Delhi. The program was launched on January 25 and will continue till February 2 with 59 participants from 44 countries.

The programme will also address the growing imperative for collaboration. Faced with more and more transnational and complex crimes, partnerships across bureaucratic, jurisdictional and disciplinary boundaries will become an increasingly crucial tool for policing shortly. This will include cooperation with other law enforcement organisations and security organisations, but also policymakers, academia, technological firms and other private entities, a government statement said.

The programme also aims to highlight the need for identifying, analyzing, visualizing and improving concepts that help build and maintain trust within global criminal investigation; emphasise the importance of international cooperation and the role of Interpol as a proponent of it; coach Young Global Police leaders through engaging and interactive programme activities; facilitate discourse and knowledge exchange; and provide avenues for global network building.

"The main theme before us is maintaining trust in the criminal investigation process in a digitized world. This brings together two inescapable realities of our times. First, the ongoing challenges and opportunities arising in the criminal landscape that come from the emergence of artificial intelligence, big data, and augmented reality including through disruptions like the Metaverse. Second, the ongoing globalization of criminal activity and the fundamental necessity for a collaborative approach to effectively combat it," said Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock while addressing the participants via virtual mode to mentor young police leaders.

He also said that the use of new technology is always treated with more skepticism when deployed by governments rather than by the private sector. "In the face of that challenge, you need to ensure that the right protections are in place, and the risks you identify are addressed," he said. He said that the international dimension of criminality can be linked to almost any aspect of modern crime.

"Think of drug use, property theft, forced labour…sitting behind many crimes that appear domestic are regional and global networks that exploit borders to engage in borderless criminal activity," he said. During his address, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Director of CBI, said, "This programme will give an overview of the scale and scope of policing system in India and the various innovations and best practices being adopted and help in capacity building of the future police leadership."

During the programme, the participants will inter alia visit CBI Headquarters, Global Operations Centre, Delhi Police Headquarters, Maharashtra Police Headquarters and Mumbai Police Control Room. They are making a study visit to National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar. The YGPLP is a flagship Interpol leadership programme for promising young police officers.

The event brings together young police leaders (below 37 years of age) holding vital assignments in their respective countries and helps them develop an international perspective and understanding. It seeks to empower the next generation of international police leaders through mentoring from experienced officers.

This international programme was designed to allow participants to have an engaged discussion about emerging trends in policing and provide them with mentoring from experienced international leaders and high-ranking officers from various countries and organisations, as well as experts. The Interpol Innovation Centre in the Executive Directorate of Technology and Innovation facilitates the programme.