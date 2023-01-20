New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday queried the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the lookout circulars (LOC) issued in view of the registration of two FIRs dated June 2, 2017, and August 19, 2019, against journalists Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy in 2019. The counsel representing the CBI said that the lookout circular is still continuing. It was also noted that an earlier LOC had expired on June 19, 2020, and that a second LOC was thereafter opened.

To that, Justice Prathiba M. Singh, dealing with the petition, orally said that "you cannot continue in perpetuity". She said that the matter cannot go on like this and listed the matter for the next hearing on April 28. The HC on June 1, 2022, allowed the Roys to travel abroad stating that the duo has cooperated with the CBI. The single-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma had passed the order. The couple has sought permission to travel abroad between August 1 and 30, 2022.

The CBI had argued that the investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities was still on and that they are 'flight risks'. However, justice Varma had concluded that there was no material to show that the couple was a flight risk. "It is also not shown or established that they have failed to render cooperation in the ongoing investigation. From the material placed on behalf of the applicants, it is manifest that the petitioners have deep-rooted ties in the country and consequently the prayer for interim permission as made would merit acceptance," he said. In 2017, the CBI registered a case against them alleging financial irregularities during the couple's tenure on NDTV's managing committee. (IANS)