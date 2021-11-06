New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR for acting with intent to outrage a woman's modesty and other offences subject to an accused depositing a cost of Rs 25,000. Justice Mukta Gupta stated that the parties have amicably resolved their differences of their own free will, volition and without any coercion and no useful purpose would be served in continuance of the proceedings.

The judge added that there is no legal impediment in quashing the FIR and keeping the same alive would create further acrimony between the parties. The petitioner accused apologised for his conduct and assured that no such misbehaviour would take place in the future and undertook to deposit the cost to show his remorse, the court noted.

"Consequently, an FIR under Sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty)/341 (punishment for wrongful restraint)/506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) IPC registered at PS Vasant Vihar and all proceedings pursuant thereto are hereby quashed subject to the petitioner depositing a cost of Rs 25,000 with the Delhi High Court Staff Welfare Fund maintained by the Registrar General of this Court within a period of four weeks from today," the court said in the order dated October 29.

Read: Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category

"In view of the fact that the parties have amicably resolved their differences of their own free will, volition and without any coercion and no useful purpose will be served in continuance of the proceedings, rather the same would create further acrimony between them, it would be in the interest of justice to quash the above mentioned FIR and the proceedings pursuant thereto. There is no legal impediment in quashing the FIR in question," it added.

In the present case, it was alleged that the petitioner bothered the complainant woman her every single day and once, when she was going to the market, he grabbed her and said that he loved her. Even after the woman scolded him and complained about the incident to his mother, the petitioner continued to trouble her.

The court was informed that the petitioner threatened her that he would kill her husband, children and anyone who came in between. It was also alleged that the petitioner roamed around the woman's room at night. After investigation in the FIR, a charge sheet was filed in 2015 and the matter was now pending trial.

PTI