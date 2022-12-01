New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency on the bail plea of ​​former Popular Front of India (PFI) chief Abu Bakr on health grounds. A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh directed that the status report shall include the opinion of the medical officer regarding the ailment and treatment provided to the accused by the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital.

The bench was hearing an interim bail plea filed by former PFI president Abu Bakr. While issuing notice to the NIA, the court asked for the medical report of Abu Bakr. The court said that after getting the medical tests done from AIIMS Hospital, the report should be submitted so that the court can decide whether he has to be hospitalised and treated or the treatment will be provided in the jail itself.

The court has listed the matter for December 14. The NIA has been directed to submit the medical report before the said date. During the hearing, Abu Bakr's counsel argued that he is approximately 70 years old and is suffering from several serious and rare medical conditions, including cancer known as "Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma" (CA GE Junction).

Also read: Karnataka HC dismisses petition questioning centre's ban on PFI

The counsel said that Abu Bakr is also suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, loss of vision and neurological problems. The lawyer also said that Abu Bakr had undergone cycles of diagnostic laparoscopy and chemotherapy since 2019 in specialised cancer hospitals and doctors. He said that Abu Bakr also forgets to take his medicines, as he is a patient of Parkinson's disease, and argued that his medical condition required constant medical care and attention from specialised hospitals and doctors.

Abu Bakr was arrested on September 22 by the NIA in a major crackdown on the now-banned PFI. Abu Bakr had earlier filed a bail application in the trial court, which was rejected by the special judge and later upheld by the Delhi High Court. Abu Bakr has filed a second bail petition in the Delhi High Court citing health reasons.