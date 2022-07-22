New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Lt Governor and Police Commissioner for ensuring a clean supply of milk in the national capital and hygienic milk to be a 'fundamental right' under the Constitution's Article 21.During the course of the hearing, the petitioner argued that the cattle in Delhi were dying on roads due to feeding on contaminated polythene and sewage water.

However, a bench pf Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad refused to entertain the plea, remarking there is no provision in the Constitution that empowers the high court to advise the LG.Further, the petitioner tried to argue with various media reports on his claims. However, he has not proceeded further after the warning from the bench to impose a cost on him.Accordingly, the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was withdrawn.

