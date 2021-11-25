New Delhi: A one-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has been scheduled on Friday, as the ongoing farmers' agitation against three farm laws at various borders along Delhi will complete one year on November 26.

According to sources, the Delhi government might bring a proposal related to the demands of the farmers including a resolution on the minimum support price and the suspension of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which claimed the lives of eight people.

With this, the Delhi government wants to send the message of supporting the farmers' protest which will cross the one year mark on November 26.

On the other hand, several farmer unions and leaders are planning to gather at the borders of the national capital on November 26 to mark the one-year anniversary of the historic farmers' protests.

Although the Union Cabinet has approved the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on Wednesday, the farmers intend to continue protesting on the borders of the national capital until the laws are completely withdrawn and all their demands are met.

