New Delhi: Hundreds of job aspirants in Delhi have been left high and dry as the government has reduced the upper age limit for Post-graduate Teacher recruitment by six years. In a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, the upper age limit for postgraduate teacher (PGT) posts has been reduced from 36 to 30 years.

The new rule will be applicable for recruitment of the PGTs in as many as 19 subjects-Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, Geography, History, Horticulture, Mathematics, Physics, Political Science, Sociology and Psychology. The latest circular has left hundreds of job aspirants, who are aged above 30, agitated.

The job aspirants said that the Delhi government has put their future at stake. Arun Dedha, President of All India Guest Teachers Association and General Secretary Shoaib Rana said that while the age limit for teacher recruitment in other states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana is 40 years or more, in Delhi teacher recruitment, it is a grave injustice to the job aspirants to reduce the age limit from 36 years to 30 years.

With this order, the government has made lakhs of youth unemployed in one stroke, they said. The agitated job aspirants said that on the one hand, the Delhi government is motivating the youth to become teachers and on the other hand, it is depriving them of seeking recruitment by reducing the age limit for recruitment.

Instead of giving jobs to the youth, the government is making them unemployed, they said. The aspirants demanded that the Delhi Government and the Education Department should withdraw the order immediately.