New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said the government plans to have 200 women bus drivers with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) as part of its effort to provide employment opportunities to them. He also handed over appointment letters to the first batch of 11 women bus drivers who have completed their training and will be employed with the DTC.

"It is an important day for women. It was CM Arvind Kejriwal's dream to empower women and provide them employment. Today, 11 women drivers got employment letters after completing their training. Ten more women are getting trained while the other batches have also begun. We plan to have 200 women drivers in DTC," he told reporters.

In February this year, the Delhi government had relaxed the height and experience criteria for recruitment of women drivers for DTC and cluster buses in the capital. The minimum height was reduced from 159 cm to 153 cm while the experience period after issuance of heavy motor vehicle licence was lowered to one month from three years in the past for female applicants applying for the post of bus driver. "We had relaxed norms for them. These women drivers have completed a training of three months. They have been trained in the depot and also have had on-road training. Experienced trainers from DTC have trained them," Gahlot added. (PTI)