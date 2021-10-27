New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday gave permission to celebrate the Chhath Puja at earmarked public places in the national capital by strictly following Covid guidelines.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority took the decision at a meeting held in New Delhi today. Making a public announcement regarding the same, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appealed to people to celebrate the festival by following Covid protocol.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia said, "The Covid situation in Delhi is under control, but people need to be careful. They should not let their guard down. In the meeting of DDMA, it has been decided to allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi with a strict Covid protocol including wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing. The program will be held at pre-determined places."

Earlier, the BJP had protested against the Delhi government for not allowing the Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had accused Arvind Kejriwal of hurting the religious sentiments of the common people.

Following which the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, seeking him to convene a meeting of DDMA and permit the celebrations.

