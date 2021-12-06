New Delhi: The Delhi Government has sent a show cause notice to Etihad Airways Company of Dubai for not following Covid-19 guidelines for international arrivals. The nodal in-charge at the airport, Vasant Vihar SDM has issued the notice for two flights of the airlines in the case of non-compliance of the guidelines issued for the passengers coming from abroad at the airport.

The notice said that non-compliance will be viewed seriously and actions as deemed fit shall be in relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005; Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other applicable laws.

Corona test was to be done by identifying 2 percent of the people of the flight that reached Delhi from Abu Dhabi. However this did not happen.

Also Read: Omicron scare: Kejriwal appeals to PM to put curbs on international flights