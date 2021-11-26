New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to include Kartarpur Sahib of Pakistan on Friday under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirtha Yatra Yojana'. This religious place will be the 14th pilgrimage centre of this scheme of the Delhi government.

According to ANI, the Delhi government has included Kartarpur Sahib under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirtha Yatra Yojana' for senior citizens of Delhi, which is in Pakistan. The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kartarpur from Delhi in a deluxe bus on January 5.

Earlier, Chief Minister Kejriwal had included Ayodhya in the scheme on October 27 by holding a press conference. He had said "Ayodhya has been included in this scheme as the 13th place. Any elderly person of Delhi can take a young man with him. The first train will go on December 3. Registration can be done on the e-district portal. Many of our Christian brothers had pointed out that none of their pilgrimage sites were included in the Mukhyamantri Tirtha Yatra Yojana. There is good news for them that Velankanni Church will be added to the scheme soon".

Under the scheme, elderly people are provided travel by air-conditioned trains and stay in good, air-conditioned hotels free of cost. Besides Ayodhya and Kartarpur Sahib of Pakistan pilgrimage sites like Jagannath Puri, Ujjain, Shirdi, Amritsar, Jammu, Dwarka, Mathura, Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Haridwar and Bodh Gaya are also included in the list.

Also Read: Kejriwal announces free Ayodhya pilgrimage for senior citizens of Delhi