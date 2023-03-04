New Delhi: Former Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam has said that “no fruitful purpose would be served” keeping him in custody “as all the recoveries have already been made”. Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI on Sunday February 26, approached the Rouse Avenue Court for bail on Friday.

The former Minister will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court later in the afternoon as his custodial interrogation with the CBI ends today. In his bail application, Sisodia said that he has joined the investigation as and when called for by the CBI. While submitting the bail plea, Sisodia said that he has held the "important constitutional post of Deputy CM of Delhi" and has "deep roots in the society".

Shortly after his arrest, Sisodia was produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi which remanded him to 5-day CBI custody. The court while sending Sisodia to CBI remand directed the interrogation during the remand period be conducted under CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

The Rouse Avenue Court directed the CBI to preserve the CCTV footage for reference. The trial court observed that the accused had joined the investigation of the case on two earlier occasions, but he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation.

The court further said that Sisodia has failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation conducted so far. Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan appearing for Sisodia opposed the remand application of CBI. Krishnan argued that if someone is not willing to say something, that cannot be a ground for arrest.

In the instant case of alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case, being probed by both the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate has made a total of 10 arrests while the CBI has made 4 arrests.