New Delhi: Delhi government has decided to implement curbs recommended by the Centre's air quality panel under the final stage of GRAP, said Environment minister Gopal Rai. Meanwhile, the State government has set up a 6-member panel to monitor the implementation of anti-pollution curbs. 50 per cent of the state government staff to work from home, and private offices advised following suit. Special task forces are to be set up to curb air pollution at hotspots in Delhi. (PTI)