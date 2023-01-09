New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia handed over the compensation of Rs 1 crore each to families of three Covid-19 warriors, who lost their lives while serving patients during the pandemic. Prem Babu, bus marshal Ravindra Singh and civil defence volunteer Satnam Singh lost their lives during the pandemic of Covid-19.

"The Corona warriors worked diligently without caring for their lives during the pandemic. The country salutes the sacrifice of these brave Covid warriors. We will never forget the bravery and sacrifice of Corona warriors. We promise that the Delhi government will always stand by their families in every sorrow and every crisis," Sisodia said.

Prem Babu was an operation theatre assistant at GTB Hospital and was serving critical Corona patients during the pandemic in the 'Red Zone' of the hospital. His work involved bringing and carrying various essential equipment to the ICU. While serving the Covid patients, he was infected with the virus and died after 12 days.

Ravindra Singh was posted as Bus Marshal at DTC Bus Depot in Sarojini Nagar. During the lockdown, he was deployed on duty in specially hired buses for security and compliance with Corona-related rules. He was infected while discharging his duty and died in the hospital while undergoing treatment. Satnam Singh was deputed on Corona duty to ensure the implementation of the Corona protocol in the areas under the jurisdiction of the District Magistrate Office, Shahdara. He was infected with Corona while discharging his duty and died a few days later.