New Delhi : New Delhi: Hours after the video of Satyendar Jain having massage in the jail surfaced, Aam Admi Party (AAP) sharply retorted alleging that the video was only a part of Jain’s physiotherapy. Criticising BJP sharply AAP deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the saffron brigade – being scared of their defeat- in the upcoming election is trying to tarnish the image of the party.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, “Satyendar Jain had an injury in the spine after he fell down in the jail. The injury was on L5S1 and his nerves have been pinched. As a result, he had to go through two surgeries and doctors have prescribed physiotherapy for him. The video that surfaced shows a physiotherapy session that was going on in his cell,” Sisodia said.

“I have all the medical reports to substantiate my claims but I cannot believe that a political party can stoop so low for mere political gains. They know that they are going to lose in MCD and Gujarat elections and for that they are trying to tarnish the image of the leaders and the party,” he added.

Sisodia continued on his tirade alleging that it is unbelievable that someone (Read BJP) making fun of patient on his treatment. “This is not only unethical but this is shameful even. This can only be expected from BJP. You (Read BJP) are trying to win election by ridiculing someone’s treatment. This is unbelievable. Nothing can be so wrong like this,” the Delhi Deputy CM said.

The AAP senior leader also criticised the way Satyendar Jain’s case was handled. “They have used their power and their position to put him behind the bars. The judges have been changed, the courts have been changed. When they couldn’t do anything they are making personal slur against us. People will realise,” he added.

The controversy erupted after a CCTV footage from Tihar Jail – cell number 7- surfaced in which Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain could be seen having massage. The footage became even more controversial because the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told a Special PMLA court that Jain was having luxurious facilities at Tihar Jail. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxsena had also ordered inquiry into the matter. Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Jain was in de-facto control of shell companies used for alleged money laundering, and the co-accused persons Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were just dummies.