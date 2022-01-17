New Delhi: Accused Lalit Verma alias Neetu who earned more than Rs 100 crore through betting in Delhi has been arrested by the Crime Branch under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

In 2015, a case of MCOCA was registered against many people including his father, Roshan Lal Verma. The court had declared him a fugitive as he was absconding and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on his arrest.

According to DCP Monika Bharadwaj, on 27 November 2015, a case of MCOCA was registered in the Bhajanpura police station regarding betting and organized crime against Roshan Lal Verma, Amarnath Bajaj, Yogeshwar Dayal Sharma, and their other associates, after the clearance of Joint CP Eastern Range.

During the investigation, Roshan Lal Verma had revealed that his son Lalit Verma is an important part of his gang in organized crime. Amarnath Bajaj had also named Lalit Verma in his statement. After the arrest of gang members, Lalit Verma and Purushottam were handling the betting.

The police also came to know that they have the protection of mafia don DP Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch team got information that Lalit Verma is hiding in Himachal Pradesh and is handling the work of betting. He occasionally visits Delhi thus the team of inspectors under the supervision of ACP Umesh Bharatwal arrested him from Uttam Nagar in Delhi on Sunday.

A case of gambling has already been registered against the arrested Lalit Verma in Model Town police station of Ludhiana and declared a fugitive.

Lalit Verma told the police during the investigation that he has been involved in betting since 2006. He had earned property worth more than Rs 100 crore so far from the betting money.