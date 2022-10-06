Delhi : Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi sends Vijay Nair to Judicial Custody till October 20. Nair is a communication strategist of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was arrested for his alleged role in the irregularities pertaining to the excise policy of the Delhi Government.

Earlier court had sent him on remand to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till October 6. Nair was recently arrested for his alleged role in the irregularities pertaining to the excise policy of the Delhi Government. The CBI produced him before the court seeking an extension of the remand.

While extending the remand, Special Judge Raghubir Singh said the allegations appearing in the FIR are "serious and a detailed investigation is required for the purpose of arriving at a logical conclusion in the due course". "It would be in the interest of justice to allow further Police Custody of accused Vijay Nair up till the 6th of this month on which date, he shall be produced before the Court concerned during the Court hours," the judge said.

The Court noted that the FIR reflects allegations of commission of a number of irregularities in the framing and implementing of the Excise Policy of NCT of Delhi for the year 2021-2022 and various known and unknown persons have been shown instrumental therein at various stages allegedly performing various roles and undue favours to the licensees for obtaining illegal pecuniary benefits.