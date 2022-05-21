Delhi court grants bail to DU professor Ratan Lal
Published on: 30 minutes ago
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi University professor Ratan Lal on a bond of Rs 50,000 and surety for the same amount. Lal was earlier produced before the Tis Hazari court after his arrest on Friday after a contentious social media post concerning the alleged discovery of the Shivling found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex.
More details to follow.
