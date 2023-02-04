Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in Jamia violence case
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in Jamia violence case
Delhi: Delhi's Saket court on Saturday discharged Sharjeel Imam in the Jamia Violence case that was registered against him in 2019. In 2019 violence erupted after a clash between people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Delhi police. Sharjeel was granted bail in 2021.
