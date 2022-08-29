New Delhi: Cyber Police of Rohini district has busted a gang of fraudsters who cheated gullible people under the pretext of giving them jobs and they learned these tricks by browsing YouTube channels.

DCP Pranav Tayal said, "A person had filed a complaint saying that he had uploaded his resume on a job portal and a few days later, he got a message asking him to register for Rs. 10. After this, Rs. 18,363 were withdrawn from the victim's account. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a team of Cyber Police was informed and with the help of technical surveillance, we found out that the accused were working from Ghaziabad."

The accused identified as Johnny Kumar was nabbed in Ghaziabad along with 3 telecallers. However, the telecallers were let off with a warning. During the interrogation, Kumar said that he learned tricks on how to cheat people by browsing YouTube channels. He collected the data of the victims from job portal websites and used it to cheat people who were looking for jobs, added police.

An ATM card, passbook, 2 mobile phones, sim cards, and 1 laptop were recovered from the accused. The investigation also revealed that there are three complaints against the accused on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Cyber police have registered a case against him and will take further action.