New Delhi : The Congress switched into revenge mode against the AAP a day after nine Opposition party leaders dashed off a letter to PM Modi over alleged misuse of the central agencies and the arrest of AAP's Manish Sisodia and Satynder Jain. Paying the ruling AAP back in the same coin, the Delhi Congress put up posters showing Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain 'behind bars' outside AICC and Delhi Congress offices.

In these posters, the Congress wrote an earlier slogan of Kejriwal in Hindi - which roughly translates as "those who are corrupt are traitors". Now, the AAP leaders are arrested in corruption cases. At a time when most Opposition parties are rallying behind the AAP on this issue, the Congress has turned its tables on Kejriwal and made no secret of its continuing rivalry on the Delhi turf.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in February last in the Delhi excise policy case. Jain was arrested by the ED in 2022 in a case of hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

Yesterday, the AAP official twitter handle posted a letter in the name of 9 opposition leaders including KCR, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Farooq Abdullah among others. No Congress leader's name is not there, which triggered speculation over continuing rift among the Opposition at the national level. Adding further fuel to speculation over 'divided opposition', the Delhi Congress unit took advantage of the situation and took a jibe at the AAP.

The posters issue came up days after reports of division within the Congress over extending support to the AAP on the Sisodia arrest. The Delhi unit of Congress and its Central party leaders allegedly took conflicting stands over extending support to the Deputy Chief Minister put behind bars in the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

The Delhi Congress leadership had hailed the arrest of Sisodia. On the other hand, Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh objected to the AAP leader's arrest, saying that the BJP government at the Centre was misusing the Central agencies.