New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the flights coming to India from regions affected with the new variant (Omicron) of coronavirus. He added that any delay may prove to be harmful.

"Our country has fought a tough fight against corona for the last one and half years. With great difficulty and due to the selfless service of millions of our Covid warriors, our country has recovered from coronavirus," the AAP leader wrote in the letter to PM.

Meanwhile, he has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday to discuss the steps to be taken in view of the threat of the new strain.