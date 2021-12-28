New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as doctors on strike intensify their protest. Doctors of various hospitals in Delhi are on strike for the last several days.

He wrote that the doctors are on strike when Covid-19 and Omicron cases are increasing rapidly. Kejriwal has urged to find a solution to the problem at the earliest.

He wrote in his letter that for the past one month, resident doctors of major hospitals like AIIMS, Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia are on strike due to repeated postponement of NEET-PG counselling.

He wrote that even after so much struggle, the demand of these resident doctors were not heard by the central government. It is sad, but the action taken by the police on the doctors who are protesting peacefully is unfortunate. He further wrote that the delay in NEET counselling has an impact on the future of these doctors and there is a huge shortage of doctors in hospitals.

