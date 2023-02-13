New Delhi: The Delhi Police busted a gang for organising casino-style gambling in the name of birthday parties in Jyoti Nagar locality in the national capital on Monday. Over 41 accused were apprehended in this connection. A joint raid was conducted by the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and a team of the Jyoti Nagar Police Station at Harman place in Jyoti Nagar leading to the busting and arrests, sources in Delhi Police said.

In this illegal gambling arrests, the officials seized Rs 4.98 lakh in cash and 46 mobile phones. The betting syndicate was found to have used 2,800 casino-style coins, which were seized. The operation was held in the North East Delhi district. During the raid, when the police asked the security staff at the gambling den, they said a birthday party was going on.

The police said that the gambling den was going on the fifth floor of the Harman Palace building in Jyotinagar area. Upon the seizure of the illegal casino coins and cash, legal action was initiated against the operators. The arrested persons were handed over to the Jyoti Nagar police for further questioning and investigation. Over 28 sets of casino coins (2,800 coins in total) were recovered from the spot.

