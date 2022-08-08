New Delhi : A businessman was allegedly abducted and manhandled here after he allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 20 lakh taken from a money lending firm, police said on Sunday.

The accused Rohit Ahlawat (29) and Mohit Ahlawat (33) have been arrested, they said.

According to police, Shobhit Agarwal (45) was assaulted by the accused at his office at KG Marg Saturday night. The victim claimed that the accused barged into his office, threatened him and assaulted him. He said he repaid the loan amount that day. Shobhit also alleged that the accused duo abducted him and later dropped him outside his office," Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Comissioner of Police (New Delhi) said. The matter is being investigated, she said. PTI

