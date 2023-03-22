New Delhi: In a signature style of Kejriwal government in Delhi, state finance minister Kailash Gahlot allocated 20 percent of the total budgetary allocation amounting to Rs 16,575 crore in education, obviously expressing the priority of improving the education system in the state.

Presenting the budget in the assembly on Wednesday, Gehlot said that the government has planned to recruit 24,144 teachers in a year, and all teachers will be given new tablets to facilitate their teaching. Additionally, 20 computers will be installed in all schools to enhance the learning experience. The budget also includes a provision of over 110 crores for more than nine thousand players, emphasizing the importance of sports in education.

Furthermore, 12 new applied learning schools will be opened, and admissions will be open from the 9th standard. The Dr. Ambedkar Excellence Schools will be affiliated with the Delhi Board of Schools, and students will be taught French, German, and Japanese languages. This move will help students broaden their perspectives and enable them to learn different cultures and languages.

Gahlot also pointed out that Delhi's education system has been recognized internationally, with the New York Times recently publishing an article about it. The academic session for 2022-23 in Delhi has proceeded smoothly, which is not only a success for the city but also for the entire country and the world. Many countries' education systems were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Kejriwal government's steps have helped reduce the loss in the education sector, even in difficult circumstances. To further improve the education system, new tablets will be provided to all teachers, principals, and vice principals. This will help teachers and students stay connected and cope with the stress caused by the pandemic.

The Finance Minister highlighted the government's efforts to improve the education system, resulting in a brilliant performance in board exams, engineering, and medical entrance exams. This is reflected in the 98% pass rate in the 12th class in government schools of Delhi. Additionally, 493 students passed the JEE Mains exam, and 648 students passed the NEET exam. Moreover, 56 students of the 12th class utilized the Business Blaster program to enhance their qualifications and secure direct admission in courses such as BBA and B.Tech in the top seven Delhi government universities.