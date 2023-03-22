New Delhi: Delhi's Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presented the Budget for the city government. The total layout of the Budget is Rs 75,800 crores with a focus on creating a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi. Here are the live updates:

12:05 AM: Mohalla Bus Scheme will be started in the coming financial year to ensure last-mile connectivity, the first time in the history of Delhi. Nine-meter mini-electric buses will ply these routes. 100 e-buses will be launched in 2023-24, 180 in the next two years, Gahlot announced. The Delhi government has also earmarked Rs 3,500 crore for the upgradation of public transport in 2023-24.

12: 05 AM: Lane marking will be done on roads and footpaths every three months. A private company will have the responsibility of repairing it for the next 10 years. Space will be alloted for pedestrians on these roads by removing encroachments. Trees will be planted for beautification. "Not even a single divider pavement will be seen broken in Delhi. Even if one foot of land is found on the central verge, it will be made green by planting saplings," Gahlot assured.

12: 04 AM: Finance Minister Gahlot announced the electrification of 57 existing bus depots, the construction of nine new bus depots, three Inter-state Bus Terminals (ISBTs), and two multi-level bus depots in Delhi.

11: 50 AM: Local bodies will be given financial assistance of Rs 8,241 crore in financial year 2023-24, said Finance Minister Gahlot. He announced the upgradation of 1,400-km PWD road network and construction of 26 new flyovers and underpasses in Delhi. Delhi government will also construct 3 unique double-decker flyovers in collaboration with DMRC.

11:38 AM: Kailash Gehlot raised the issue of the Centre contributing less to Delhi. Along with this, the Delhi government demanded to continue the compensation for the loss caused by Kovid for the next five years.

11:34 AM: Delhi has got only 325 crores from central taxes. There has been no change for the last 8 years. Delhi government contributes 1.75 lakh crore as income tax. Whereas, in 2023-24, the central government reduced its share in central taxes to zero. This shows the stepmotherly treatment of the Central government towards Delhi.

11:30 AM: In 2022-23, out of the total layout of 75,800 crores, 72,500 crores is the revised budget estimate. A budget of 78,800 crores is proposed for this year 2023-24. This is two and a half times more than that announced in 2014-15, Gehlot said.

11: 27 AM: Delhi govt proved its commitment for zero tolerance towards corruption through doorstep delivery of services: Finance minister Gahlot. The Budget for financial year 2023-24 is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

11: 27 AM: We will connect all colonies to sewer network and increase capacities of sewage treatment plants to clean the Yamuna, Gahlot said. Every possible help will be given to MCD to remove the three mountains of garbage in Delhi, he added.

11:26 AM: Finance Minister Gehlot said that in the last eight years, AAP has changed the face of Delhi. 28 flyovers have been built, he said adding that the Delhi model is effective in dealing with inflation.

11:26 AM: "I would have been happier if Manish Sisodia had presented the budget. He is my elder brother. I am sure the best wishes of children all over the world are with Manish Sisodia. This is the ninth budget of the Delhi government and my first," Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot ahead of presenting the Budget.

11:10 AM: Budget speech kicks off.

11:04 AM: The Cabinet approved the Delhi Budget 2023. A cabinet meeting was held in the assembly under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Finance Minister Kailash Gehlot will read his budget speech from his tablet.

10:47 AM: Kejriwal said- 'Today Delhi's budget will be tabled. Everyone in Delhi is missing Manish a lot today, but we will not let his work stop. All the work started by him will be done at double the speed.

10:38 AM: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached the assembly.