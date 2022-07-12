New Delhi : An FIR has been registered against unknown persons for allegedly sexually harassing a female spokesperson of Delhi BJP after a video defaming her was posted on social media platforms. This was confirmed by New Delhi DCP Amrita Guguloth. She said a case was registered under IPC Section 354A/509 and IT Section 67. The issue came to the fore after a complaint was lodged by the Delhi unit of BJP alleging that the video, along with misinformation, was posted against the spokesperson for insulting her modesty electronically, they said.

She alleged that her name has been put on a website which serves obscenity. The BJP woman spokesperson in her complaint stated that an attempt has been made to defame her image and intended to harm the reputation of her by putting her name in the link of an obscene website. The complainant further stated that this act is offensive as she has nothing to do with whatever is being circulated through the link. She said the sole motive of spreading such videos and information on the internet is to hamper reputation of a woman

The FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station of New Delhi district under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (electronically transmitting obscene material) of the IT Act, a senior police officer said, adding an investigation has been taken up. It has also been alleged in the complaint that for the past two-three months, a group of people have been harassing female spokespersons of the BJP and the party requested action against the perpetrators, the police said.