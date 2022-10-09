New Delhi: Days after the gruesome killing of a 25-year-old man in North East Delhi's Sunder Nagri area, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Sunday called for a boycott on establishments owned by a particular community to 'set them straight.

Verma, in the speech delivered from the platform of the 'Virat Hindu Sabha' organized by Hindu groups, further took potshots at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's remarks invoking Lord Ram and Krishna during campaigning in Gujarat.

"I want to tell you all one thing. There's only one solution to these problems: a total boycott. They are putting up vegetable carts, do not buy from their cart. They open meat shops too. Get these checked for licenses by the MCD, and whichever (shops) do not have them, shut them down.

Same for restaurants. If we want their heads to be in the right place, then this is needed," Verma said, urging the audience present to repeat after him that they would follow the steps.

The murder in Sunder Nagri, meanwhile, was addressed by DCP North East Sanjay Sain as a case of 'personal enmity'. The accused, identified as Aalam, Bilal and Faizan stabbed Manish, the victim, who was passing through the area several times leading to his death.

He subsequently slammed Kejriwal, asking how the CM was taking names of Hindu Gods in Gujarat when his "minister was saying Lord Ram and Krishna are not gods, do not worship them," in an apparent reference to Delhi Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

A video of Gautam went viral recently, displaying him presiding over a religious event where scores of people converted to Buddhism and allegedly denounced Hindu deities.