New Delhi: The server of Delhi AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) has been restored after remaining down for a week. In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the Delhi AIIMS administration said that the data of AIIMS have been restored on the server. The network is being sanitized before restoring the services, it said. The process is taking some time due to the data volume.

All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, labs, will continue to run on manual mode. It is feared that data of around 3-4 crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach detected Wednesday morning with hackers allegedly demanding an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the AIIMS, Delhi.

The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police and representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs are investigating the ransomware attack. A high-level meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs was held in this regard on Tuesday. IB officers, officers associated with AIIMS administration, NIC officers, NIA, Delhi Police and other officers participated in the meeting.

A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25. Official sources said internet services are blocked on computers at the hospital on the recommendations of the investigating agencies.