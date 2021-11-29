New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday has decided to once again implement the T3 (Testing, Tracking, Treating) formula in the national capital. This comes after Delhi Disaster Management Authority held a meeting on Monday in the wake of threat from Omicron, a new Covid-19 variant. If needed, a genome sequencing of poasitive cases will also be done.

It was also decided in the meeting to make RT-PCR test and quarantine mandatory for those coming from the Omicron-hit country as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India. Delhi Disaster Management Authority has instructed authorities concerned to take strict action against people violating the rules.

The health department has been instructed to review the preparedness of the facilities to combat the emergency situation and advised to intensify the vaccine campaign. The Chief Secretary has been advised to maintain a constant coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other departments concerned to take necessary steps on time.

Read: Bodies of COVID-19 victims "rotting" in Bengaluru hospital for over one year