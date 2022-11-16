AAP MLA's brother in law arrested in cash for ticket case
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi : Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch arrested 3 people including brother-in-law of AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in cash-for-ticket case. AAP worker Shobha Khari, wife of Gopal Khari had demanded a ticket, alleged that MLA Tripathi demanded Rs 90 lakh in exchange for it. This has been told by ACB officials on Wednesday.
