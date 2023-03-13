New Delhi: To counter the BJP onslaught, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is launching a door-to-door campaign in the national capital from Monday to protest against the arrest of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former Minister Satyendar Jain and to tell the truth to the people of Delhi regarind the cases filed by the Central agencies. The AAP campaign will be started by Minister Gopal Rai near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station in East Delhi.

Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not be here on this occasion. In fact, Arvind Kejriwal will participate in the Tiranga Yatra organized by the party in Rajasthan on Monday. State convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Gopal Rai said that, in order to stop the good works of education and health being done inside Delhi, the BJP-led Central government arrested Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain.

The AAP leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of unleashing dictatorship at every level. In protest against this, the Aam Aadmi Party has planned this door-to-door drive during this there will be public relations and signature campaigns all over Delhi, the AAP leader said.

Gopal Rai said that workers in 70 assemblies of Delhi will hold street meetings in every locality from March 13 to expose the BJP. Nukkad Sabhas will be organized in about 2,500 localities inside Delhi, in which people will be told about the dictatorship of the BJP. He said that by adopting a dictatorial attitude, the Prime Minister has got the country's best education minister Manish Sisodia arrested. Along with this, our Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested and kept in jail. Our aim is to convey the real truth behind this to the people.