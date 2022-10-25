New Delhi: A three-year-old boy from Delhi has a unique talent and his name is soon going to be included in the India Book of Records. Devansh, the younger son of Gyan Prakash, a resident of Rohini Sector 21 can recognise the flags of 215 countries given his sharp memory.

Moreover, he knows the names of 50 scientists and their inventions, all Indian states and their capitals, 20 types of flowers and fruits, and their scientific names, names of 16 types of shapes, names of 15 colours, names of 20 domestic and 20 wild animals, names of 21 birds, 24 sea creatures, 24 names of insects, reptiles and amphibians.

However, the list does not end here, Devansh also remembers the names of 16 types of vehicles, the names of 12 historical places, the names of 16 great men, all the planets, and all kinds of musical instruments. In view of his talent, he has also received appreciation from the team of the India Book of Records.

His father Gyan Prakash said, "I was informed by the India Book of Records that Devansh's name has been selected for the record and he will be given a certificate soon." "When Devansh was two years and nine months old, he had memorized four pages of speech of his sister studying in class six, just by listening. Since then we started preparing for him and today he has become excellent at memorizing things very quickly," he said.