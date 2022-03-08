New Delhi: Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea seeking filing of an FIR against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The petition, filed by Vishal Goel, an investor of Shetty-Kundra company, accused the two of displaying the multifarious nature of their company, Viaan Industries, inviting investors to put in capital.

The petition alleged that Shetty and Kundra said they operated in areas such as animation, gaming, licensing, technology, and beauty products. Goel, who is also a partner in the construction company Artek Builders, noted that he had invested Rs 41 lakh in the venture. The petitioner came to know about the fraudulent enterprise through reports about the duo cheating other investors. The plea has sought to file the FIR against them based on allegations of forgery and criminal conspiracy.

