Delhi: Chairman of Haj Committee of India, AP Abdullahkutty, through his official Facebook account, announced that applications for Mission Haj 2023 will be accepted online from January 1, 2023. However, online application forms are not available yet. Haj voluntary organisations demand mandatory renewal of Haj policy to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage.

According to the Hajj Act 2002, the Haj policy is renewed every five years. The previous Haj policy was made in 2018, while now it should have been renewed for 2022-23, which will continue to work until 2027. But, the Haj policy has not been renewed till now resulting in a delay for Mission Haj 2023.

Members of Haj volunteer organizations, while talking to ETV Bharat said, "it is already too late for Mission Haj 2023. Many more formalities are involved in this process and people are still not able to fill out their online application forms. People also have to arrange money for their pilgrimage and if applications are not filled on time, all these processes will be delayed."

Haji Riaz, a member of the Haj Voluntary Organization, "It was announced that application forms for Haj 2023 will be filled online from January 1. The pilgrims are happy after this announcement, but till now the online application forms have not been released. This will delay the entire process of the pilgrimage."

Also read: Haj yatra to get cheaper by Rs 1 lakh, age limit no more a bar

Asad Mian, a member of the Haj Voluntary Organization said that the Haj policy for 2023 has not been renewed yet. Applicants will not be able to submit their application forms until the Haj policy issue is resolved. The Haj policy should've been renewed by now which is supposed to continue till 2027."

Asad Mian further said, "the pilgrims from the entire nation are waiting to fill in their application forms so that they can begin with the process of Mission Haj 2023. But the delay is causing them trouble. The chairman should've thought before announcing the date and if the date has been announced, then the process to fill out the online forms must begin as soon as possible."

AP Abdullahkutty announced the date of submission of online application forms through his official Facebook account on December 24.